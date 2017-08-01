Berries are Ready at Farm LoLa

Recent Heatwave Sped Up This Year's Crop

WRENSHALL, Minn. – Locally Laid is known for its eggs but did you know the company started producing raspberries last year?

The recent heatwave sped up this year’s berry crop at Farm LoLa. In fact, farmers say now is the time to pick the best of the best.

As neighboring patches ditch the berry business, the business of picking berries is picking up at LoLa.

“We’ve had referrals from people who have been in the raspberry production business,” said farmer Scott Amundsen. “They’ve passed their customers on to us and we’re really grateful for that.”

All of Farm LoLa’s berries are grown using only organic materials.