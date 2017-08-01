Duluth Communities Celebrate ‘National Night Out’

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a perfect summer night Tuesday on so many levels for communities across the Northland that celebrated National Night Out.

Neighbors were out of their homes and in the streets to build better relationships with each other and their police departments.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger takes you to Duluth’s Lincoln Park for a “street bash” there.

“It really is great. We build relationships every single year when we do this,” said Duluth police Chief Mike Tusken.

Tusken, Fire Chief Dennis Edwards, Mayor Emily Larson and even the Mounted Patrol made stops at celebrations across the city.

“We have an opportunity to meet people who we haven’t met to share food and fellow ship. That’s different than us coming to a police call or visiting their house or seeing them on a street corner,” Tusken said.

National Night Out started in the 1980s with a mission to get communities and police closer together in a fun way to create stronger bonds and safer communities.

Meanwhile, for the officers of Duluth who put their lives on the line every single day while being heavily scrutinized lately on a national level, it’s events like this one that bring some clarity and civility here at home.

“I think, in general, we have the true support of the community, the support of the public and this is just a reminder to us we really do have that support and they have our support,” said Sgt. Gayle Holton.

“The narrative in our community is we are very, very supported and we do our work every day to build relationships that matter,” Tusken said.

According to National Night Out organizers, nearly $40 million neighbors and 16,000 communities across the country held events Tuesday night.