Duluth Helps Groups Apply for Grants

City has $3 Million for Revitalization Through HUD

DULUTH, Minn. – Local officials helped groups land grant money through the Department of Housing & Urban Development.

The city has about $3 million for community revitalization through the Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant programs.

Representatives from the community planning office were on hand at the Duluth Public Library Tuesday to answer any questions.

“This is a critical funding stream for our community that provides critical housing and hob training service throughout the city,” said Adam Fulton, Community Planning Manager. “It’s a very important opportunity to keep utilizing federal resources available to us.”

Applications are due September 1st. Click here for more information.