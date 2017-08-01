Fake Driveway Contractor Near Biwabik

Be on the Lookout
BIWABIK, Minn.-St. Louis County has received reports of someone going door-to-door around Highway 4 on the Vermilion Trail near Biwabik, claiming to be part of an asphalt company.

“This individual reportedly is asking residents if they’d like their driveway redone b y his company while they are working in the area,” said St. Louis County in a prepared statement. “The company named by this individual is not a contractor for this project, nor is it one that St. Louis County Public Works has worked with in the past.”

Northlander’s are reminded to always do their research for hiring a contractor.

