Heavy Rainfall Thursday

A strange and our of season storm system is currently expected to develop and produce some heavy rainfall over parts of the Northland. A center of high pressure positioned over Central Canada will begin the cool down process tomorrow with northeast winds. Lakeside areas will be in the 60s and farther inland, in the 70s. The Coldest air is yet to come however.



Thursday will be the coldest day of the next 7. Currently in combination with the high pressure pulling in winds from Canada, and this low pressure pulling cooler temperatures from aloft, current projections estimate highs not reaching 60 degrees Thursday afternoon. The locations with these temperatures will be under the moderate to heavy rainfall. Lower 60s will likely be seen in the Borderlands where mostly cloudy skies will persist, far enough north away from the heavy rainfall.

Rain is expected to begin sometime Thursday morning. Areas along and south of Highway 2 currently are expected to have the greatest amount of rainfall with a sharp cutoff farther north you get. Rain will then persist all day and almost all night. Wrap around rainfall will continue into the morning along the Minnesota and Wisconsin state line. The storm will then pull out of the Northland, but then a few showers and thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon.

The chance of showers and storms will continue into the weekend. Since this will be a long duration event, no flash flooding is anticipated at this time but localized minor flooding is possible especially for those locations prone to it. Northwest Wisconsin will see the heaviest rainfall amounts. Some areas could exceed 2 inches of rain.



-Chief Meteorologist Gino Recchia



