One Woman Attacked by Multiple Pit Bulls in Chisholm

Woman Has Been Taken to the Hospital

CHISHOLM, Minn.-One woman was taken to the hospital Saturday after being attacked by her own pit bulls in Chisholm.

Police responded to a report at 9:20 p.m. to a Fifth Street residence and found three dogs surrounding Jamie Johnson, who laid bloody on the ground. One of the dogs, which was pregnant, was shot and killed at the scene. Another was later put down. A third one was not considered to be aggressive and is still at the home.

The woman had deep bites on her body at the scene and sent to the Hennepin Medical Center.

“The Chisholm Police Department values the safety of the public and its officers,” they said in a prepared statement. “This was an unfortunate incident with a tragic outcome for the victim as well as the animals. There is no threat to public safety at this time.”