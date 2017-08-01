Stop for School Buses, Fines Increase in Minnesota

Fines Increase to $500 for Those Who Violate School Bus Rules of the Road

DULUTH, Minn. – The next time you fail to stop for a school bus, it’ll cost you more in the State of Minnesota.

State law already requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the crossing arm fully extended.

Starting August 1, drivers who violate this law will face higher penalties when citations increase from $300 to $500 dollars.

Officials say earlier this year just over 3,600 bus drivers across the state reported over 700 stop arm violations in just one day.