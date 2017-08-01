Thomas and Percy Take Over the North Shore Scenic Railroad

For the Next Two Weekends, Thomas the Tank Engine and His Friend Percy will be Chugging Throught the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands are expected to welcome two special guests to the Northland this weekend all the way from the Island of Sodor.

The largest crowd ever is anticipated this year for the “Day Out With Thomas,” at the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

“We’re very fortunate to have Thomas back with us again this summer for the Friendship Tour with his best friend, Percy,” said Ken Buehler,

Executive Director of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

This will be Percy’s first visit to the United States. He and Thomas will be joined by Sir Topham Hatt, the Railroad’s Controller, and their two drivers.

The event will offer families a day of fun for two weekends in August; on August 4, 5 and 6 as well as 11, 12 and 13.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.