Women Receive Free Mammogram Screenings

It was Part of the Women's Wellness Day Celebration

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior Community Health Center offered free Mammogram screenings today for their Women’s Wellness Day Celebration.

Statistics show that uninsured women are at a greater risk for all types of cancer because they are not able to afford preventative care. So today, dozens of women were screened for breast cancer in a pink truck in the parking lot of LSCHC. The event is held to emphasize the importance of preventative healthcare.

“We do this to make sure our patients have access to these services as well to just promote to our patients and the community, the importance of breast cancer screening,” said Dayle Patterson, the CEO of LSCHC.

Participants also received gift bags, and could schedule appointments for other healthcare needs.