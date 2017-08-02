Fall-Like Storm Affects Northland Thursday

An interesting weather system is above to advance into the viewing area tonight which will result in chilly temperatures and a good amount of rainfall. The center of low pressure over South Dakota will drift into Southern Minnesota overnight and then into Southern Wisconsin by late tomorrow evening. The storm is also going to strengthen as it moves through the area which will result in a prolonged event of rainfall.

Showers will begin from Koochiching down to Aitkin Counties before Midnight. It will then advance eat into the Twin Ports around 4 AM and then onward into Northwest Wisconsin. Showers will be heavy at times. Currently only extreme Northern St. Louis and Northern Koochiching Counties will escape the rain tomorrow. The rest of the area will likely have a very soggy day. Rainfall amounts are projected to be high. South of a line from Grand Rapids to Grand Marais totals will be between a half inch to an inch. South of a line from Aitkin to Two Harbors, totals will be between 0.75″ to an inch and a half. Northwest Wisconsin will see totals mostly between 1 and 2 inches.

Some flooding is possible but because this is expected to be a prolonged event, the soil should be able to soak most of the moisture although some minor creek or river flooding is still a concern. Flash flooding will not occur since rainfall will accumulate over numerous hours, instead of a brief period when heavy thunderstorms pass through.



Temperatures will be another factor which will be felt by the Northlanders. Folks who will see rainfall which is about 80% of the viewing area, will see afternoon highs in the 50s through lower 60s. Only up near International Falls will there be a more moderate temperature near 70 degrees tomorrow. Warmer air will return though on Friday with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the weekend.

-Meteorologist Gino Recchia