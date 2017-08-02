Infant Killed in Tower Fire

The Fire Remains Under Investigation

TOWER, Minn.-An 11-month-old infant is dead following a structure fire in Tower.

It happened this morning just after 7:30 a.m. on 813 Third Street North.

First responders say smoke was billowing out of the second story building and flames were coming out of the bottom floor window.

After the flames were extinguished the baby was found deceased in the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The name of the victim is not yet being released.