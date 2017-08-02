‘Martha’s Daughter’ Opening Soon In Downtown Duluth

New Restaurant To Open In Former Home Of Coney Island

DULUTH, Minn. – A new restaurant is planned for the old Superior Street Coney Island.

The space is undergoing extensive renovations to soon become Martha’s Daughter.

The new owner moved in about a month ago. She says Martha’s Daughter will serve globally inspired food sourced locally.

“Having a local connection is very important to me,” said Nyanika Banda. “I know it’s not possible to source everything local, just being where we are and the nature of running a restaurant, but as much as possible working with local purveyors, distributors and artisans is definitely one of my main goals.”

Banda hopes to have Martha’s Daughter open by mid–September. For more information, check out the restaurant’s Facebook page.