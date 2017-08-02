Mexico Travel Safe Despite Incidents

Problems at All-Inclusive Resorts Happen Rarely According to Travel Agent

DULUTH, Minn. – Before you know it fall and winter will be here and many in the Northland will head to warmer weather.

Mexico is a popular destination. But in light of recent stories of tainted alcohol and rape at all inclusive resorts, some may think wice about a Mexican holiday.

According to one Duluth travel agent, incidents do happen, but they’re few and far between.

“Do I have clients coming week after week telling me “I got slipped a drug, I got tainted alcohol, I got food poisoning.”? Absolutely not,” said Jennifer Maki of Divine Destinations. “I really think it’s the case of one bad story goes viral and the other 100,000 good ones we don’t hear about.”

Maki says signing up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) is a good idea when travelling out of the country. Also, check the State Department’s list of worldwide travel advisories and warnings.