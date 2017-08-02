Minneapolis Fire Department Responds to Building Collapse

Three People are Unaccounted For

Image from Fox 9

FROM FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS-Multiple people are trapped after an explosion and collapse at the Minnehaha Academy Upper School in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Assistant Fire Chief of Bryan Tyner confirmed crews are searching for three people who are unaccounted for. Crews already rescued three people from the roof of the building. five people have been transported to the hospital, and one person was evaluated and released

“Right now we are searching for three unaccounted for persons who may or may not be under the rubble,” Tyner said.

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially reported one fatality, but later said the fatality has not been confirmed. Multiple people are trapped beneath the collapse. Crews are extinguishing the fire, searching for victims and performing extrications.

Family members arriving at Minnehaha Academy are encouraged to go to the Metro Transit buses at Minnehaha Parkway at 32nd Street for information.

Sara Jacobson was among several members of the Minnehaha Academy staff was inside the building. She described the explosion as “very loud” and said ceiling tiles were falling and windows were imploding.

It’s unclear how many people were inside the building at the time of the explosion. Jacobson said about a dozen children were in the gymnasium at the time of the explosion, but those students are accounted for and can be picked up by their parents or guardians. Jacobson said Minnehaha Academy students participating in summer camps and programs use the Lower School campus, which was not affected by this incident.

“There was a gas leak and explosion at the Upper School,” Minnehaha Academy said in a statement. “Emergency responders are on the scene. This only affects the Upper School. If you need to pick up a person from the school, pick up on Edmond Blvd. We will keep you informed as we learn more.”

St. Paul firefighters and paramedics are responding to assist Minneapolis with the search and rescue.

The Minnehaha Academy Upper School is located at 3100 West River Parkway in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis. The Upper School is home to grades 9 through 12.

“My office is in continuous contact with the City of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, as emergency personnel respond to this emergency,” Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton said in a statement. “The State will provide any and all resources necessary to aid first responders in their efforts to ensure the safety of all those impacted by this morning’s explosion. I thank the many firefighters, paramedics, and law enforcement officers who rushed to the scene this morning, and who are working still to ensure the safety of our children, adults, friends, and neighbors.”