Murals Going Up At Cedar Lounge, Earth Rider Brewing

Local artist Tom Napoli is hand painting both murals

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – A mural is being painted outside the Cedar Lounge in Superior

Owners of the bar, who are opening the new Earth Rider Brewing later this year, commissioned local artist Tom Napoli to paint the mural.

The finished scene will depict a viking ship being carried by a large wave, approaching the stormy shores at Palisade Head.

“What I like to do is find out what they want and then try to give them exactly what they’re seeing in their head, and then make it balanced and make the colors work,” said Napoli.

Napoli says he hopes to finish the mural in about a week, when he will then begin work on another larger mural at Earth Rider next door.