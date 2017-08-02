Regional Premiere of New Musical at Teatro Zuccone Thursday

"Dogfight - A New Musical"
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – This week Zeitgeist Arts is hosting the regional premeire of “Dogfight – A New Musical.”

This musical was created by Oscar and Tony Award winning composers Pasek and Paul.

The show will run August 3 – 19 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and a Sunday Matinee will be at 2 p.m. on August 13th.

Teatro Zuccone is located at 222 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802.

Tickets are available at www.renegadetheatercompany.org and are $20 for adults, $17 for students and seniors and $10 tickets at the door every Thursday for all students, seniors and artists.

According to Renegade Theater Company, here’s what it’s about:
“It’s November 21, 1963. On the eve of their deployment to a small but growing conflict in Southeast Asia, three young Marines set out for one final boys’ night of debauchery, partying and maybe a little trouble. But, when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress whom he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of love and compassion.”

