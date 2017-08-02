The Snake Pit Slithers into FOX 21

In This Week's Animal Answers, The Snake Pit Brings a Few Friends into the FOX 21 Morning Show

DULUTH, Minn. – Established in 1992, The Snake Pit offers educational opportunities for Northlanders to take part in.

From birthdays to classrooms or any group event, owners Sarah Glesner and Roger Hill make a dynamic duo sharing knowledge of their pets.

In this week’s Animal Answers, Glesner brought in a Western Hog Nose Snake named Foxy. She is used as an education snake, teaching kids the importance reptiles play in our ecosystem.

Glesner also brought in Alberto, a Corn Snake who happens to be a classroom pet for the fifth graders at Duluth’s Homecroft Elementary.

Marty the Leopard Gecko also made his guest appearance.

Owners of The Snake Pit want to remind Northlanders that reptiles are just as important and require the same amount of care as a mammal.

