World War II Plane Makes its Way to Duluth

Tours and Plane Rides Are Being Offered

From www.airpowersquadron.org

DULUTH, Minn.-An iconic plane has made its way to the Duluth Airport.

The B-29 Super Fortress will be in town through Sunday for tours and even rides. The bomber, known as “Fifi” is one of only two like that are still flying.

This type of plane has a very distinct past, helping win World War II.

“This is the model of aircraft that dropped bombs…that ended the war in Japan in 1945,” said Glenn Mount, Tour Leader for the Fifi.

Anyone who would have flown on the plane during the war, would have to be older than 90 today.

To find out when you can tour the plane, visit this website: http://www.airpowersquadron.org/.