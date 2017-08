Billings Park Days Kicks Off Friday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This weekend a celebration is taking over a neighbordood in Superior.

It will be full of fun with live music, good food and several family-friendly activities.

Billings Park Days is Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5.

Events kick off at 4 p.m. on Friday and continue through Saturday.

For a full schedule of events head to billingsparkdays.com.