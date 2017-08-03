Billings Park Days kicks off this weekend

Car shows, movie night, fireworks and more.

SUPERIOR, Minn. – Billings Park is getting ready for a fun celebration this weekend. Billings Park Days in Superior is this on Friday and Saturday. The celebration features fireworks on Friday, as well as a showing of the movie “The Sandlot” on the baseball diamond. Saturday features a car show, dog show, and more than 30 rummage sales.

“It’s a way to get the community together, get the neighbors out and meet one another,” said Superior City Counclior and Billings Park Days committee member Craig Sutherland said. “I shouldn’t even say community. [We want to] get the whole city out and have a good time and point out the good in our neighborhood. We do this every year, and hoping to grow.”

This is the third year that Billings Park Days has come back to Superior, after a long hiatus.