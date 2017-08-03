City On The Hill Music Fest

Setting Up For A Big Weekend

Duluth, Minn.

Set up for the City on the Hill Music Festival is underway at Bayfront Park. Organizers say ticket sells are at an all–time high. They’re expecting over 5,000 thousand people both Friday and Saturday night. The concert consists of Christian bands that bring their up lifting songs for all to enjoy.

“It’s a chance for families to get together and enjoy a family event over two days with some incredible musicians. Grammy nominated double award winning bands from around the country.” Jeff Arnovich, Organizer.

VIP tickets are sold out for the event but general admission will be available at the gate.