Cleanup Begins After 2 Killed in Explosion at Minneapolis School

Two Employees Killed in Blast

Image from Fox 9

MINNEAPOLIS-Cleanup work is expected to begin one day after a deadly natural gas explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school.

Fire Chief John Fruetel says a second body was recovered from the rubble at Minnehaha Academy around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Fruetel says the medical examiner’s office was working to notify relatives.

The school earlier Wednesday said longtime receptionist Ruth Berg died in the blast, and that janitor John Carlson was missing. At a news conference Wednesday night, Fruetel didn’t specify whether Carlson’s body was the one that was located.

The fire chief says the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. The state fire marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation.

The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.