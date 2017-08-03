DNR to Tag Carp

It's the First Time They've Tagged the Invasive Species

ST. PAUL, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has captured a bighead carp and they’ve decided to tag it.

The data used from the tagging will increase the DNR’s ability to capture invasive carp when they go into Minnesota’s waters.

“This new tool is another proactive step Minnesota is taking to prevent the spread of invasive species,” DNR invasive fish coordinator Nick Frohnauer said. “The more we can learn about these species, the more effectively we can continue to minimize their potential impact, with the help of Minnesotans who use rivers for business or recreation.”

The DNR won’t know some things about this fish, such as whether it’s a female, until they recapture it and examine it.