Emily’s Eatery on Knife River Now Open Along Scenic Drive

One of the most popular menu items so far has been the walleye and chips

KNIFE RIVER, Minn. – A popular stop along the North Shore Scenic Drive is back in business.

Emily’s Eatery on Knife River opened its doors to the public last week. The restaurant closed down two years ago, but was recently purchased by a group of local investors.

After a few months of remodeling, hiring a new staff, and creating a revamped menu, people heading up the shore and locals in Knife River now have a fresh place to stop for a bite on the Lake Superior.

“I just had someone come in and they said ‘wow it looks so open in here’. We did paint it that light yellow color which kept it inviting,” said Chloe Dryke, manager of Emily’s Eatery on Knife River. “We went with a fishing village vibe and we’re still decorating.”

The restaurant was so busy the first weekend the kitchen ran out of food. One of the most popular menu items so far has been the walleye and chips.