Iron Ore Shipping Industry Has Good Month

Shipments Increased by 15 Percent

CLEVELAND-Shipments of iron ore increased 15 percent in the month of June compared to last year at this time.

Nearly six million tons of were shipped out on the Great Lakes this month.

Shipments for the entire year are up about 12 percent compared to 2016.

Shipments from Canadian ports in the St. Lawrence Seaway have risen 6.5 percent to 2.3 million tons as well.