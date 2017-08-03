‘Night Of Mayhem’ Coming To Proctor Speedway Saturday

Reverse races, trailer races, and bus races and more

PROCTOR, Minn. – Chaos is coming to the Proctor Speedway this weekend. It’s the Mid–Summer Night of Mayhem this Saturday. The event features all kinds of destructive fun, from reverse races, trailer races, and the crowd favorite – the bus races.

“There’s going to be buses rolling over, there’s going to be cars smashing into everything, there’s going to be vehicles going through motor homes,” organizer Craig Lofdahl said. “Anything you wouldn’t see on the streets is probably going to happen here.”

There will be a food drive for the Proctor Food Shelf. Bring in a nonperishable food item and get a free bag of popcorn. Fox 21’s Dan Hanger will be behind the wheel again this year for the celebrity bus races, starting at 6 p.m.