October-Like Temperatures & Heavy Rains Blanketed the Northland Today

I t was quite the unusual start to the month of August. Everything began perfectly fine with highs in the lower 80s on the 1st, a lake breeze yesterday with highs in the upper 60s and today…Where do you begin. The high temperature today was 57 degrees and we hit that at the Duluth International Airport at midnight. This was only 3 degrees away from the coldest record high temperature of 54 set back in 1974 for this date.

Rainfall did not break any records either. It was 2.80″ back in 1888 but it was still a good amount at 1.14″ through 8 PM tonight at the Duluth International Airport. There are many other locations which reached much higher totals, exceeding over 3 inches. The heaviest accumulations occurred in Aitkin Carlton, and Pine Counties.





Rainfall totals will continue to tally up as light to moderate showers persist into the overnight hours. This storm will begin to move out of the area overnight as well shifting out of Northeast Minnesota by 2 am and then out of Northwest Wisconsin by 10 or 11 am.

The 70s will be back as well tomorrow with the potential of a few pop up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The outlook for the next 7 days is much more pleasing and more seasonable with predicted highs in the lower to mid 70s.

-Meteorologist Gino Recchia