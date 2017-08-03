One Dead After Motorcycle Crash North of Two Harbors

Motorcyle Crashes into Truck

TWO HARBORS, Minn.-A 50-year-old woman from Grand Forks, N.D. has been killed after her Harley motorcycle crashed into a truck north of Two Harbors on Highway 61 near the Loop Road. At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, a Chevy Silverado truck was traveling south on Highway 61 and was attempting to make a left turn onto a driveway near the Loop Road when the incident occurred.

The Harley was travelling north on Highway 61 when the truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle which caused it crash into the passenger side of the truck.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.