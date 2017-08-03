Photo Released From Last Sighting Of Missing Couple

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities have released a photo believed to be the last time a missing Duluth couple was seen in public.

The image of Ronald Tarnowski, 82, of Duluth was captured on surveillance video inside the Wells Fargo on Haines Road in Hermantown, according to the Duluth Police Department.

Ronald was last seen wearing a gray shirt, tan pants, a belt and brown shoes.

Ronald and his wife Mary were last seen on Saturday, July 29.

Authorities now believe they could be anywhere in the state.

Ronald suffers from early stages of dementia.

Mary has paralysis and has difficulty speaking.

The two are believed to be driving a silver or gold 2005 Chevy Tahoe with Minnesota license plate 852JXG.