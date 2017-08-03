Search Continues for Missing Couple

Ronald and Mary Tarnowski Were Last Seen July 29th

DULUTH, Minn. – Ronald and Mary Tarnowski were last seen Saturday, July 29th. On Wednesday, their son asked for the public’s help.

“Any help to get my Mom and Dad home would be more than welcome,” saind Karl Tarnowski.

For Karl, his wife Bev, his brother Kurt, and the rest of their family, not knowing where Ron and Mary are has been trying.

“We have been searching everywhere,” said Karl.

That search has come up empty for five days.

“Please just find them for us, please,” pleaded Bev Tarnowski, fighting back tears.

Ron and Mary left their home Saturday in their 2005 pewter Chevy Tahoe and went to the Haines Rd. Wells Fargo. That was the last time anyone’s seen them.

“You want to believe Saturday night they’re coming home, you want to believe Sunday they’re coming home,” said Karl.

Ron Tarnowski, 82, suffers from dementia while Mary, 78, is paralyzed on her right side after a stroke. Both need medication.

“When you leave your home in the morning, when you return from work in the daytime, when you go in the evening to your kids’ soccer game, please look for that Tahoe,” said Karl.

Duluth Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for the Tarnowskis. As of Wednesday, about 20 leads had come in, but only one showed promise.

“It came in from a gentleman who was driving a tractor on U.S. Highway 2 about four hours after they left the bank,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken. “He was on his tractor and what catches his attention was a slow moving silver Tahoe with which he describes as two elderly people.”

Karl urges everyone to be on the lookout and hopefully bring Ron and Mary home safe and sound.

“Let’s bring my mom and dad home,” Karl said. “That’s all I’m asking for.”

The Tarnowskis were driving a 2005 pewter Chevy Tahoe with Minnesota license plate 852 JXG. Anyone that sees them is encouraged to take a picture, call 911, and stay with them until authorities arrive.