Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive to Help Low Income Students in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – With the school year fast approaching many kids will be heading to the store to buy school supplies, but for many low income families these expenses can be too much, leaving students at a disadvantage when classes begin.

The Head of the Lakes United Way is teaming up with other local organizations to help kids start the school year off on the right path, by establishing the Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

10 years ago the community in Superior started the campaign as a way to provide students with essential school supplies. This outreach effort has spread all the way up the north shore, where local leaders hope donations will help hundreds of students feel prepared for the upcoming school year.

“You can see that people want to take care of our kids whether we’re in Duluth, Superior, Two Harbors, the Lake Superior community,” said Janna Stevens, District Administrator for the Superior School District.

The Stuff the Bus school supply drive will help the 40-percent of students in the Lake Superior School District who qualify as low income.

“We don’t think a kid should go without school supplies and be compromised on the school supplies side,” said Matt Hunter, president of the Head of the Lakes United Way. “We’re trying to help. We’re not doing it all but we’re trying to provide a foundation so that as many people as possible can get the school supplies they need.”

The goal of the drive is to provide students at Two Harbors and Silver Bay schools, with the tools they need at a base level, like notebooks, pencils and backpacks, all so they can focus on learning and not worry about what they need to participate in the classroom.

“School can be intimidating anyway, but to not have the supplies you need is a pretty big shot to you and to a family,” said Hunter. “And to suddenly not have to worry about that, to have those supplies available to you really impacts lives positively.”

According to the United Way, the average cost of school supplies for students throughout the year is around $150.

“The kids are going to be really excited” said Bill Crandall, superintendent of the Lake Superior School District. “Anytime it’s almost like Christmas or a birthday where you’re getting a gift, and you’re getting those things that will make you on the same level as everyone else. You’re going to have that backpack now and it’s going to be a new backpack before you start the school year.”

The Stuff the Bus drive runs through August 25th.

You can drop off backpacks, hand sanitizer, notebooks, pens, pencils, tissues, markers and crayons at any of the following locations: