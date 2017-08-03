Thomas the Tank Engine brings a friend to the Northland

Percy makes an appearance this year for Thomas's day out.

DULUTH, Minn. – A friendly face has made his way back to the Northland. Thomas the Tank Engine has made his way to The Depot in Duluth for the “Day out with Thomas” event this weekend. It features all kinds of family friendly activities, and this year, Thomas even brought a friend with him.

“[Thomas] said that Duluth was his favorite place and he’s brought his best friend Percy with him,” event director Kelly Cochrane said. “So we have two engines here this year and we are giving two train rides.”

Thomas and Percy will be at The Depot all this weekend and the next. Tickets are available online, or at the gate.