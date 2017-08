Update: Aurora Fire Victim Identified

Donald Gene Ray, 82, Died in the Fire

AURORA, Minn.-One man was killed earlier today in an Aurora Fire.

Donald Gene Ray, 82, died after fire crews and police tried to get him out of his home on West Second Avenue North at about 12:30 p.m. yesterday.

After making multiple attempts, first responders were overcome with flames and smoke at the scene.

Authorities do not believe the fire was suspicious.

