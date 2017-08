5K Tomorrow at Lake Superior Zoo

Event Begins at 8:45 a.m.

DULUTH, Minn.-Are you ready to run and party like an animal this weekend?

Tomorrow at 8:45 a.m. hundreds of visitors are expected to take part in a 5-K that goes through the Lake Superior Zoo.

Participants are encouraged to wear animal costumes.

To find out more, visit this website: http://www.lszooduluth.org/visit/events/run-like-animal/