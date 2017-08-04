Billings Park Days celebrates community

The events feature fireworks, car shows and much more

SUPERIOR, Wisc. -Billings Park Days is underway in Superior. The weekend celebration features fireworks as well as a showing of the movie The Sandlot on Friday. Saturday will have a car show, dog show, and some rummage sales, all to celebrate neighbors meeting neighbors.

“It’s a great community event,” organizer Keith Kern said. “It’s great to get the community together. It’s great to see everybody out here supporting what we’ve done out here all year long, putting this festival together. Stop on down you won’t regret it.”