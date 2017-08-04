Car Versus Bicycle Crash Sends One to Hospital

The Bicyclist Was Transported to a Local Hospital With a Serious Head Injury

DULUTH, Minn. – A car versus bicycle crash sent one person to the hospital shortly after 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.

When Duluth police responded to the 2300 Block of London Road, officers made observations that the driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment from alcohol.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with a head injury and remains in serious condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

