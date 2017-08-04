‘Catio’ and Recreational Area Being Built at Animal Allies

Through Generous Donations and Fundraising, Cost is Covered for the Construction

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth is looking to make sure their furry friends feel more at home during their stay at the shelter.

Construction on a new ‘catio,’ a patio for cats, has started.

Billman Construction Inc. of Duluth is doing the construction.

Work is also underway on a third dog recreational area.

Staff and volunteers at Animal Allies have been working hard for years to make new additions a reality.

With money raised from fundraisers, construction costs have already been paid for.

Now, furry friends are waiting patiently for the work to finish up by September.

“It really allows the pets to kind of experience what it’s like to be a normal cat or dog; play outside, lounge in the sun,” said Michelle

Sternberg, Marketing and Communications Manager at Animal Allies.

Sternberg says shelters across the country are becoming more aware of the importance outdoor enrichment provides in finding the animals a forever home.