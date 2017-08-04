First Annual Bowfest to take Place at Mont du Lac

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Although it’s not quite hunting season, archers will be working hard in the wild this weekend.

It’s all for the First Annual Bowfest at Mont du Lac Resort.

Here’s a rundown of what to expect this weekend:

BowFest has three Archery loops – all open at noon Friday, 10:00 a.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three scores in each division and anyone who completes all 60 targets will be entered into a drawing for multiple prizes including a Twisted Timber stand, Block Targets, Rage Broadheads, Nose Jammer and many other items.

The Hill side – Offers 20 targets with moderate distances between shots and has some physical demands. To reach The Hill side loop follow the signs from the Base Lodge.

Western Edge – features 18 targets in a western setting with goats, sheep, elk and moose. This requires good footwear and ability to shoot up and down ravines. To reach the Western Edge loop follow the signs from Trophy Lodge.

Back 40 – Flatter but longer with 22 targets and a 5 minute walk back to the starting target. An actual hunting cabin is back in the woods at target #10 here you can hang out. The hunting cabin also has hotdogs, brats, pop and beer for sale. Extra targets are outside the cabin for practice and try the 100 yard challenge and win a FREE pop or beer. To reach the Back 40 loop follow the signs from Trophy Lodge.

BowFest has personalities, music events, novelty shoots and kid’s activities – all open at 4:00 p.m. Friday and start at noon Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased the Base Lodge for any activity.

Babe and Kris Winkelman from Outdoor Secrets, Matt and Taylor Drury from Drury Outdoors, Pat and Nicole from Driven, Ray and Karen Howell from Kicking Bear, Steve Coon from Dream Season, and Bric Steward, Brandon Jennings and Greg Glesinger from Bow Madness will be on site shooting the course and hanging out with participants. Feel free to catch up with them and enjoy the comradery.

FREE Music Events include Chain Lightning the ultimate Freebird and Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Friday night, Rage N Country Saturday night and Bryan Lewis playing acoustic all weekend.

Novelty shoots include XFactor pop up and moving targets for $5, Iron Arrow for $5 with 50% payout each day and flying targets 5 shots for $5.

FREE kids 3D targets and fun pond shoot at the Base Lodge.

The Ravin 200 yard shoot is Friday from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. with a drawing Saturday night for the R15 crossbow.

There will be a free shuttle service. A van runs every 15 minutes from the Base Lodge to Trophy Lodge. A vehicle also runs from Mont du Lac to downtown Duluth and Canal Park every couple hours.