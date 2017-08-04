First ever Bowfest kicks off at Mont Du Lac

Hundreds of archers are hitting the targets for the weekend of fun

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Archers, ready your bows. It’s the first ever Bowfest out at Mont Du Lac this weekend.

Hundreds of archers are making their way to the Mont Du Lac Resort for a weekend of target shooting, live music and fun. Organizers say it’s a good way to celebrate the sport.

“This right here is a good physical activity,” Bowfest owner Larry Pulkrabek said. “It gets you outside to enjoy the physical outdoors. We’re pushing a lot for kids, families to come on out and enjoy it.”

Bowfest continues this Saturday and Sunday.