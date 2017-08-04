Lighthouse Days shows off historical importance of the unique structures

The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center has many activities to celebrate lighthouses.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, The Lake Superior Maritime Museum celebrates lighthouses. Several days of activities are planned for the weekend, designed to teach visitors the role lighthouses played in keeping mariners safe on the water.

“As technology has progressed, more and more lighthouses are being decommissioned and we don’t want to loose that important history,” museum director Denise Wolvin said.

Lighthouse days also features crafting events for kids, film screenings and guest speakers.