New Information Released in Building Collapse

Two People Killed in Collapse

Image from Fox 9

MINNEAPOLIS-The private Minneapolis academy where an explosion and partial building collapse killed two people and injured nine others is planning a memorial service for the school custodian who died in the blast.

Minnehaha Academy said on its Facebook page that the school will hold a service Sunday at 6 p.m. for John Carlson in the lower and middle school chapel. The school says Carlson’s family will receive visitors before the service beginning at 4 p.m.

The 82-year-old Carlson and 47-year-old school receptionist Ruth Berg were killed when an explosion rocked the academy’s upper school on Wednesday. Fire officials say their bodies were found on the south side of the collapsed portion of the building.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is on scene to determine what caused the natural gas explosion. The NTSB is investigating because it has jurisdiction over gas pipelines.