Oredockers Near End Of First Week’s Practice

Ashland Gearing Up To Face Rival North Western

The Oredockers are coming off a season to forget after a 2-7 record. The program has seemed to turn the page from last year and is looking forward to this year.

With a new head coach that wants to bring more intensity into the program and a junior quarter back that hasn’t started a varsity game.

Both of which are gearing up to face their biggest rival the first game of the year, the North Western Tigers.

“Let’s say we played them last year August 18th, We thought about it August 19th. We think about that stuff all the time absolutely they’re a big rival of ours. I know it’s been one sided over the last decade. We’re working hard to try and compete with those teams.” Travis Larson, Head Football Coach, Ashland HS said.

“I’m excited. The tradition and rivalry between Northwestern and us since we were in the 6th grade has been good and will be a hard tough game. So it’s will be fun, I’m excited.” Jordan Brennan, Ashland HS Jr. Quarterback

Coach Larson says that he has the largest group of kids out for camp that he’s seen in years.

The game between the Oredockers and the Tigers is slated for August 18th with a 7 p.m. kick off in Ashland.