Update: Missing Couple Seen in Brookston Saturday

Whereabouts Still Unknown

Courtesy of Find Ron and Mary Tarnowski

DULUTH, Minn.-New information has come forth for a missing Duluth couple last seen Saturday, July 29.

Ronald and Mary Tarnowski, 82 and 78 respectively, have been seen on surveillance footage at the Country Corner Store in Brookston on Saturday at about 1 p.m., according to their daughter Bev Tarnowski.

The establishment is on Highway 2.

Bev told us that she said that was not a place they frequented.

Yesterday, the Cook County Sheriff’s office, said they have heard reports of the couples vehicle possibly being spotted near the Bensen Lake Trailhead Road of Lake County Highway 7 near Crosby-Manitou State Park – it’s near the Cook County-Lake County line.

Ron and Mary are driving a 2005 pewter Chevy Tahoe with the license plate 852-JXG.

Ron suffers from dementia while Mary is paralyzed on her right side after a stroke. Both need medication.

If you have any information on the case, call 911.

Check back for more updates.