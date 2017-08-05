Duluth Businesses Getting Attention from Twin Cities Publications

It's Not Just the Locals Loving Our Flavors

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth is a tourism city, and each year thousands visit to spend time in the city on the shores of the Lake Superior. That’s why it’s no surprise that many of Duluth’s local businesses are highlighted by Publications in the twin cities as great places to eat, drink, or play.

Perk Place Coffee House and Bakery is one location that was showcased as one of the best places to get breakfast in Duluth, by Eater twin Cities.

“I think we have really grown our name and our quality up here in this area of Duluth and just have really shown how and why our food is so good,” said Corey Bardon, a shift manager at Perk Place.

The coffee house not only serves dozens of signature drinks, but also pastries and food made from scratch, and though tourism does help the business, it’s the local fan base that keeps their business going.

“If you look out over here, a lot of these people come every week,” said Bardon.

A quick drive down to the Lincoln Park Neighborhood leads us to another Northland business gaining attention in and out of the state.

OMC smokehouse has made an appearance in many publications, both in the state and out, as a must try BBQ place.

“Our commitment to quality and quality food products and customer service I think those are the things right now that are helping us along the way right now, and it’s something that we live, eat, and breathe every day,” said Jeff Petcoff, the Managing Partner of OMC Smokehouse.

The restaurant was also recently featured in Eaters Twin Cities as one of the best places to get a burger in Duluth

“The burger that was included was the OMC burger. So we start with a great burger, no antibiotics, we’re cooking it on an open flame, on Minnesota oak, using pork that we’ve smoked on top of it for 6 to 8 hours, with a cage free organic egg and hay stacked onion straws,” Petcoff described.

Canal Park is one place that can’t be ignored when it comes to tourism in Duluth, and one business there is making waves in the Twin Cities. Thrillist.com highlighted the drinks at Vikre Distillery among the best things to eat drink and do in Duluth.

“We’ve been very pleasantly surprised by the amount of attention we’ve gotten from things like that, and I think the fact that we’re doing everything here from scratch and we’re trying to change the menu seasonally, really reflect the area that we’re in, reflect Duluth,” said Chelsy Whittington, the Visitor Experience Manager of Vikre.

One of the biggest draws of Vikre distillery for both tourists and locals are the gins with locally sourced ingredients inside of them.

“The juniper gin has a rhubarb, we got spruce tips in the spruce gin, and for the cedar gin we do black currants and also sumac, so they all have ingredients from the area that we bring in and incorporate into the flavors,” said Whittington.

So while people may come to Duluth to see Lake Superior and the beauty of the north woods, local businesses also play a big part in the city’s charm.