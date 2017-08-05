Former Clyde Iron Works Employees Come Together for Reunion

Some of the People Hadn't Seen Each Other in 30 Years

DULUTH, Minn.- Clyde Iron Works had some special visitors come through the restaurant Saturday.

It’s been 30 years since the employees of Clyde shut down operations in the Lincoln Park Building, and Saturday, some of the employees came back for a reunion.

“It’s amazing how many people you look at, and you haven’t seen them in 30 years and you start thinking, my gosh, I betcha that is… We’re all getting older, that’s for sure. It’s good to just reminisce about old times, so we’ve spent a few days chatting about the good old times,” said Emery Banosh, a former Clyde employee.

Clyde manufactured cranes, some of which were even used in the construction of the Empire State Building.