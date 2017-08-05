Kids Try on Fall’s Newest Fashions at Fashion Show Parade in Younkers

The Children Had the Chance to Choose Their Own Outfits for the Event

DULUTH, Minn.- Kids and parents had the chance to get a look at this year’s fall fashion at the Annual Back to School fashion Show at Younkers in Duluth.

Children tried on some of the newest looks at the department store and participated in the fashion show as models, walking around the store in outfits they picked out for themselves. The event also included drinks, snacks, and games.

“All ages, we have the youngest is 12 months, and we have up to 14 years old and they’re just going to be touring the store,” said Amy Bjerklie, a store manager at Younkers.

Kids who participated received a 30 percent savings on their back to school outfits.