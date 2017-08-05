New Strategies In Place For Missing Duluth Couple Case

Command Center And Agencies State Wide Are Now On The Case

Saturday August 5th, It was day 8 of the missing Duluth couple Ron and Mary Tarnowski. Saturday hundreds gathered at the Tarnowski home in hopes that a search party would bring them home.

“We are not giving up hope. We’re keeping our heads held high, we’re going to be strong, and we’re going to bring mom and dad home. But by god it seems like we need everybody’s help and we’re getting it so think you again,” Carl Tarnowski, Son of Ronald and Mary said.

Carl and Bev check in on their mom and dad Ronald and Mary Tarnowski multiple times a day they knew something was wrong when they showed up last Saturday and they weren’t home.

“We were both dumbfounded on Saturday night when they weren’t here. Here it is the next Saturday and we’re running out of time. So if you have a tank of gas and can think of something. Everybody has asked, “I’ve got a tank of gas where can I go?” If I knew that you wouldn’t be talking to me.

The violent crimes unit has worked exclusively on the case for the last 8 days.

Frustrated and running out of ideas, Police Chief Mike Tusken needed to come up with a new strategy. So a conference call late Friday night with numerous other agencies led to a command post.

“This gives us an opportunity to be one stop information. We’ll be able to also dispatch and us resources accordingly. We’ll also have people reporting back to us so we can cross off these maps. These help but we certainly are going to be very strategic in our searching,” Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said.

Together first responder’s across Minnesota and other nearby states are working together to hopefully bring home Mary and Ronald Tarnowski.

“We have folks in the St. Louis County Rescue Squad that are second to none in doing searches. Recognize your expertise, we bring something to the table, fire brings something to the table but certainly they’re going to bring expertise that we don’t have as a police department. So that shared responsibility, our meeting together, and our exchanging ideas is going to be helpful in moving us forward in finding Ron and Mary,” Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said.

If you have any information don’t hesitate to call 911 or 1–800-888-3939