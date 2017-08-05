Superior High School Senior Puts on Car Show at Billings Park Days for Senior Project

Money Raised During the Show Will be Donated to Charity

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Celebrations for Billings Park Days started Friday, and continued on Saturday.

Friends and Neighbors enjoyed chalk art on the streets, rummage sales, and food stands in Billings Park. but today’s celebrations also included a car show, organized by Brenden Penney a Senior from Superior High School, as part of his senior project.

“My family has been involved in a lot of cars and we do a lot of car shows, so I figured it would be fun to try and do and see if we can raise money,” said Penney.

Funds raised at the event will be donated to families in need during Christmas time.