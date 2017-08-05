Tip Line Set Up in Search for Missing Couple

Ronald and Mary Tarnowski Were Last Seen July 29th

DULUTH, Minn. – In an effort to help find Ronald and Mary Tarnowski, the Duluth Police Department has set up a tip line.

Anyone who thinks they see the Tarnowskis or their vehicle, a pewter 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with Minnesota license plate 852-JXG, are asked to call 1-877-888-3939.

The Tarnowskis were last seen at the County Country Store on U.S. Highway 2 in Brookston last Saturday. There was another possible sighting last week along the Cook-Lake County line.

Ronald Tarnowski, 82, suffers from dementia. His wife Mary, 78, has right side paralysis and slurred speech due to a stroke. Their son says both need medication.

If you see the Tarnowskis or their Tahoe, call the tip line or 911, take a picture, and stay with or follow them if possible until authorities arrive.