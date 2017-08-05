UPDATE: Missing Couple Found Dead

Ron and Mary Tarnowski Were Found in the Brookston Area

BROOKSTON, Minn. – The search for Ron and Mary Tarnowski had a tragic ending.

The couple, missing since July 29th, was found Saturday by a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter west of U.S. Highway 2 near Brookston.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, though foul play isn’t suspected.

The Tarnowskis were last seen in Duluth July 29th at the Haines Rd. Wells Fargo. A trucker reported seeing their vehicle in the Brookston area that day, and surveillance video from the County Country Store confirmed the couple was in the area.